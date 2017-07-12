California police seize 88 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

He couldn’t hide his nerves – or drugs.

A Canadian man was arrested in California after police found 88 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped the man, identified as Joel Benedict Medina of Vancouver, Monday morning in Long Beach. They requested additional assistance after the 36-year-old driver began acting nervous, police said.

With the help of “Dope K9 Abbey,” police were able to uncover two large duffle bags filled with 35 bricks of cocaine.

Medina was arrested and charged with possession for sales and transportation of cocaine. He is being held on $1 million bail at the Long Beach jail.