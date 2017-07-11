Officers fatally shoot man outside Wisconsin restaurant

Police in Wisconsin have fatally shot a naked carjacking suspect after authorities say the gun-wielding man tried to enter a restaurant following a chase.

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson says the incident began Tuesday afternoon when a witness said the man removed his clothes at a park and ride near Pewaukee and, using a handgun, carjacked a vehicle.

The naked man left in the stolen vehicle, headed west on Interstate 94 and eventually pulled into an Arby's parking lot in Johnson Creek, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pewaukee, where he ran toward the restaurant with the gun.

The sheriff says the man ignored orders to stop and was shot by a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy and a Delafield police officer.

The suspect and officers were not identified.