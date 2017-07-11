U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

Northeast

Man linked to search for missing Pennsylvania men held on $1M bail

Fox News
A police officer walks down a blocked off driveway in Solebury, Pa. Monday. Authorities near Philadelphia asked for the public's help and patience Monday as they search for four young men who disappeared over the past week.

A police officer walks down a blocked off driveway in Solebury, Pa. Monday. Authorities near Philadelphia asked for the public's help and patience Monday as they search for four young men who disappeared over the past week.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man with ties to the property where federal authorities are searching for four missing men was arrested on a gun charge Monday and held on $1 million bail. 

Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, was accused of possessing a shotgun and ammunition in February despite a history of mental illness that includes an involuntary commitment, according to a police affidavit.

Related Image

This photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, who was arrested Monday, July 10, 2017. DiNardo was arrested on a charge of possession of firearms by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. His arrest comes as the FBI uses heavy equipment to search his family's sprawling farm property in Solebury Township during a search for four men who are missing. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP) Expand / Collapse

Cosmo DiNardo was arrested Monday  (Bucks County District Attorney's Office)

Despite DiNardo's arrest, authorities are not calling him a suspect in the disappearance of 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, of Pennsburg; 21-year-old Tom Meo, of Plumstead; 18-year-old Dean Finocchiario, of Middletown and Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub's spokesman also stressed that the gun charge against DiNardo does not involve the missing men. The case was refiled after charges first filed in February were dismissed, according to court papers and the police affidavit obtained from the Bucks County Courier Times.

Related Image

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Dean Finocchiaro, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Expand / Collapse

Dean Finocchiaro  (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The FBI was using heavy equipment Monday to search the DiNardo family's sprawling farm property in Solebury Township, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia.

Related Image

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Tom Meo, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Expand / Collapse

Tom Meo  (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

"We're getting a lot of strong indications we need to focus our resources on this property," Weintraub told reporters earlier Monday. "The leads are incredibly hot, they're very fruitful. We're making great progress, but there's so much more work to do."

Related Image

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Jimi Tar Patrick, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Expand / Collapse

Jimi Tar Patrick  (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

When asked if he suspected foul play in the men's disappearance, Weintraub said "I surely believe there is," adding that he held that belief due to "information that I know I can't share."

Related Image

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Mark Sturgis, one of four young men who went missing last week. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Expand / Collapse

Mark Sturgis  (Bucks County District Attorney's Office/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Patrick was reported missing on July 5, and has had no contact with family or friends since. Sturgis, Meo and Finocchiaro were last seen on July 7. Sturgis and Meo are longtime friends who work in construction for Sturgis' father, Mark Potash. Potash told the Associated Press that Finocchiaro is a mutual friend of theirs.

Potash said he did not know where his son was heading or what he was doing before he disappeared Friday. Fox 29 reported that a vehicle belonging to one of the men was found in the garage of a home in Solebury Township Sunday evening.

The station also reported that a second car, this one belonging to Sturgis, was found in a shopping center parking lot Monday morning.

Finocchiaro has been arrested multiple times on charges that include drug possession, driving under the influence and assault. He is due in court in the assault case this summer.

"He seemed like he was getting it together. He was working full time," said his lawyer, John Fioravanti Jr. "I feel bad for his parents."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from Fox29.com.