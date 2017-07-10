Reports: Severe weather ravages midwestern US with flooding, hail

Severe storms are taking a toll on the Midwest with damaging winds and heavy rain Monday night.

Some areas have received as much as nearly 5 inches of rain since early Monday evening, including parts of Ohio, Illinois and Indiana.

A tornado reportedly touched down in Andrews, Indiana, around 8 p.m. CDT. No damage or injuries so far have been reported.

Heavy, slowly-moving storms will continue to track across the area into Tuesday morning.

"While the threat of strong winds, hail and tornadoes is expected to subside as the night wears on, drenching rain will heighten the risk of widespread flooding," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts.

The morning commute is likely to be impacted by flooded roads, downed trees and power outages as local authorities respond to the overnight damage.

Lightning reportedly triggered a house fire earlier Monday evening in Jonestown, Ohio. No word yet on injuries or other damage.

The Cass County Sheriff in Indiana reports that several roadways are flooded in southern parts of the area, some with standing water high enough to be impassible.

Another picture of giant hail in Mendon, OH that fell earlier Monday evening. This from @WHIOTV viewer Lori Wilder! #OHwx @NWSILN pic.twitter.com/gFn1pMSMM5 — Eric Elwell (@EElwellWHIO) July 11, 2017

Multiple trees and power lines are down in Coolville, Ohio, and Sangamon County, Illionois as of 10:25 p.m. CDT Monday.

Around 9:30 p.m. CDT Monday, hail as large as 2.5 inches was reported in Mendon, Ohio, by a trained spotter. Other hail reports have come in with sizes between 1 and 1.5 inches.

At about 9:10 p.m. CDT, Johnstown, Indiana had reportedly received 5.22 inches of rain through the evening. An emergency manager said that several vehicles were stranded in high water.

Funnel cloud in Camden Indiana, where a Tornado Warning is in effect #inwx pic.twitter.com/wJECJ5YmsH — RTV6 Indianapolis (@rtv6) July 11, 2017



A 62 mph wind gust was reported in Logan County, Illinois, around 8:15 p.m. CDT on Monday. Other reports from the area claimed there are multiple trees and power lines down.

Large dangerous tornado is located near Wabash, IN! Take cover in warned area @breakingweather #inwx pic.twitter.com/Plm4vsKJji — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) July 11, 2017

