The Latest: 3rd mistrial declared in case of former officer

The Latest on the trial of a former Oklahoma police officer: (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

A third mistrial has been declared in the case of a white former Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot his daughter's black boyfriend.

Jurors deadlocked 6-6 after deliberating only a few hours on Friday in the first-degree murder trial of Shannon Kepler.

Jurors in Kepler's previous two trials, in November and February, deadlocked 11-1 and 10-2 in favor of guilt and mistrials were declared in both.

The off-duty white Tulsa police officer shot 19-year-old Jeremey Lake in August 2014. Kepler told investigators he fired because he thought Lake had a gun. Police found no weapon at the scene or on Lake's body. Kepler said he was trying to protect his daughter, Lisa Kepler, because she was living in a crime-ridden neighborhood.

___

5:30 p.m.

