Cops: Dad played video games as 2 naked kids went out window

A Maine man accused of playing video games and smoking pot while his naked toddlers wandered outside has been charged with child endangerment.

Investigators say 35-year-old Christopher Peare, of Lyman, told them he had no idea his 2- and 3-year-old daughters had crawled out a window and gone missing for 90 minutes Thursday night.

The mother of the children was not at home.

Officials say the children were checked out at a hospital and sent to relatives' homes while Peare was booked at the York County Jail.

Troopers say Peare was charged with the same crime in 2012 involving a different child in Sanford.

It was unclear if he had a lawyer.