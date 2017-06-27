Man charged with throwing cinder block at commuter bus

Two people were injured when authorities say a man threw a cinder block at a Florida commuter bus.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the damage and injuries occurred Monday morning.

Police say the Lynx bus had been traveling through the Parramore neighborhood when a chunk of block smashed through the back window. One rider had a scraped arm and leg, and the other was hit on the hand by either glass or the block. They both declined medical attention.

Police arrested 53-year-old Randy Griffin and charged him with throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle and other counts. It wasn't clear why he threw the block.

