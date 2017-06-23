Air Force Thunderbird plane involved in 'mishap' in Ohio

One of the famed Air Force Thunderbirds that was practicing for an air show at an airport in Ohio had a “mishap upon landing,” Friday, Fox News can confirm.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The Thunderbirds were “conducting a familiarization flight” in preparation for the annual Vectren Dayton Air Show.

The jet, a Thunderbird F-16, flipped over on the runway, according to FOX 8. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of an incident in Dayton at 12:31 p.m. The nearby Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a rescue crew to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said two occupants were reportedly still inside the aircraft on the runway.

Weather in the Dayton area was reported to have been bad Friday, as remnants of tropical storm Cindy pushed through that part of southwest Ohio.

