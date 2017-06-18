Pearl Harbor sailor laid to rest after 75 years

A Pearl Harbor sailor's family will finally got the chance to lay their loved one to rest after decades.

It's been 75 years since Robert Temple`s family last heard from him and now the family say they will now be able to give him the honor he deserves.

Temple was a U.S. Navy Sailor who went missing in action following the Pearl Harbor attacks in 1941.

For decades, his family tried to get answers and now thanks to U.S. Navy representatives, a DNA match was made. Family members say though this is a hard time, they now have some closure.

