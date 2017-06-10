Semi-truck catches on fire after crash on Texas highway

A semi-truck struck a barrier on a Texas highway Friday evening before exploding and catching on fire.

Smoke billowed over 1-75 in Pasco County as local fire and rescue squads battled the fire for several hours, Fox 13 reported.

Police said the truck driver was seriously injured with burns covering more than 40 percent of his body. The driver was airlifted to a trauma center.

HIGH-SPEED 18-WHEELER CHASE ENDS IN FIERY CRASH

The crash prompted crews to shut down the northbound lanes for several hours as the roadway needed to be repaved due to the damage from the fire.

All lanes were reopened early Saturday morning.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported. Police said it’s unclear what caused the driver to crash.