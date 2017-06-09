Arizona
Rottweiler attacks, kills one-year-old in Phoenix
Phoenix Fire officials said Friday a one-year-old boy has died, following an attack by a dog.
According to Captain Rob McDade, the incident happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. at the 1900 block of E. Sunland. The child was reportedly taken to a local pediatric trauma hospital, where he later died.
The dog was identified by officials with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control as a Rottweiler that belonged to a relative of the victim. The dog, according to Animal Care and Control officials, has been impounded and brought to their Phoenix shelter.
Phoenix Police will reportedly handle the investigation.