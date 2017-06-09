Police and Law Enforcement
Florida police safely locate twin sisters who went missing
Twins that went missing in Coral Springs have been found safe, early Friday morning, by police.
According to a tweet by Coral Springs Police, two 12-year-old twin sisters, Rickhia and Nicolette McClam, were found safe at around midnight at their godmother’s home. Police believe the twins were at their godmother’s home the entire time .
Police added that the twins have returned home, but a criminal investigation is ongoing into how they went missing.
Click here for more from WSVN.