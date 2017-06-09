Florida police safely locate twin sisters who went missing

Twins that went missing in Coral Springs have been found safe, early Friday morning, by police.

According to a tweet by Coral Springs Police, two 12-year-old twin sisters, Rickhia and Nicolette McClam, were found safe at around midnight at their godmother’s home. Police believe the twins were at their godmother’s home the entire time .

Police added that the twins have returned home, but a criminal investigation is ongoing into how they went missing.

