Man stole $3.5M from city funds to pay for NFL tickets, prosecutors say

A New York man is accused of stealing more than $3.5 million from the City of Miami Beach’s bank account to buy tickets to NFL games around the country.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old David J. Miller of Syracuse, NY, allegedly stole the money using unauthorized electronic transfers. He then used the money to buy 157 seat licenses at NFL stadiums as well as season and individual tickets to games, Fox 26 Houston reported.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Southern Florida said the bank fraud scheme lasted between July 2016 and October 2016. It is unclear how Miller came across the bank account and routing numbers for one of the City of Miami Beach’s SunTrust Bank accounts.

Miller, who allegedly also used the money to pay his utility bills, has been charged with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. He is being held in Onondaga County, NY on state identity theft charges.

