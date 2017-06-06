5-year-old Bronx boy celebrating birthday hit in head by stray bullet

A 5-year-old Bronx boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet on his birthday Monday evening, cops said.

The incident unfolded in Morrisania outside of 1138 Washington Ave. at around 5:15 p.m., according to police.

The child, identified as Jaheem Hunter, was walking out of the building with his dad and had been caught in the crossfire of a nearby shooting, cops said.

Two men in the area — who had bad blood — were trading verbal jabs in front of the pair when one of them brandished a pistol and started blasting, sources said.

The other man fled down Washington Avenue, causing the shooter to give chase.

