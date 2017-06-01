California ‘coach’ threatens man over compensation for broken windshield, new video shows

A California man and two children threatened a skateboarder who asked for compensation after his windshield was reportedly cracked by a baseball from a child's little league team, new video showed.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Fairfield Little League baseball fields in Fairfield, Calif.

The four-minute video, titled, “Watch: Crazy volunteer & His Kids Threaten My Life : Blurry warning:” is hazy because the original poster said he was not sure of his legal grounds.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

“I was skateboarding at a park near by & I went to leave & noticed a huge baseball radial crack in my windshield,” the man who filmed and posted the encounter on YouTube, wrote in the video's description.

“So after asking around witness’ told me they saw the ball go over the fence and hit my car. I walk over to them and ask how he wants to go about paying for my windshield and he immediately got upset…” the skateboarder said.

The video showed the man offer the car owner $55, but the skateboarder argued more money was needed to repair the windshield.

The skateboarder then engaged in an exchange with the boy and girl accompanying the man, who both yelled obscenities at him. The video ended with the older man stating he could bury the skateboarder on the thousands of acres of land he owns and no one would find him.

The original poster previously thought the man with the children was a volunteer coach for a Fairfield Pacific Little League team, but the league said the man was not part of the organization, according to Heavy.

The car owner said it will cost him $400 plus tax to fix the windshield.