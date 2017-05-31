Uber car crashes into sinkhole in California

This Uber went under.

A sinkhole that opened up in Lakeville, Calif., early Tuesday morning snagged an on-the-job Uber car before authorities could close the road to traffic.

The hole was hidden under a flood caused by a water main break, according to Fox 5 San Diego, and the driver, Delbert Cline, unknowingly drove right into it as he tried to cross the submerged section of the road at around 5 am.

Unable to open the driver’s side door, the driver called his wife in a panic.

"When the car was going down, he was like, 'The water is covering our feet, so we gotta climb out of the window,'" the driver's wife, Tasha Mills, told NBC 7 San Diego. "I knew it was pretty bad."

Both the driver and passenger escaped without serious injury, with Cline only suffering minor back pain, according to Mills.