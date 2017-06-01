3 stolen puppies recovered after Georgia interstate chase

Three stolen puppies are back home in Georgia after authorities chased two men fleeing with them down the interstate.

The Telegraph of Macon reports the Georgia Department of Public Safety says the men from South Carolina traveled Tuesday to Lamar County after a Yorkshire Terrier breeder posted an online advertisement for puppies. The department says in a Facebook post the men "forcefully stole" three puppies and headed toward South Carolina on Interstate 20.

A Morgan County sheriff's deputy spotted and started chasing the suspects' Mercedes near Madison, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) from the breeder's home, and was joined by a Georgia State Patrol trooper, who rammed the car and forced it to stop.

Both men were arrested, but no further details have been released.

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com