NYPD sergeant who killed mentally ill woman is arrested

A police sergeant has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of a 66-year-old mentally ill woman in New York City.



Police said Wednesday that Sgt. Hugh Barry had been arrested in Deborah Danner's October death. A spokesman for Barry's union didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.



Police were responding to a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed person when Barry encountered Danner in her Bronx apartment.

Authorities said at the time that Danner was threatening the sergeant with a bat when he shot her.



The police commissioner and mayor have condemned the shooting. They say Barry had a stun gun but didn't use it.

Barry has been suspended while the criminal case plays out.