Suspect in San Francisco Ferry Building attempted kidnapping reportedly ID'd

A 34-year-old woman with no known address was arrested Tuesday after an attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy visiting San Francisco with his family from Missouri, authorities said.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. in the Ferry Building. The child’s mother, 44, was reportedly walking with her son and police said they were approached by the suspect, Jessica Pevey, 34.

The mother and Pevey reportedly exchanged words and then a struggle for the boy ensued, police told the paper. Several bystanders jumped in and held the suspect down, the report said.

Pevey was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and was being held on $350,000 bail.