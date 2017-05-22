Man accidentally shot, killed girlfriend outside Texas strip club, cops say

A shooting outside a Dallas strip club, early Sunday morning left a young woman dead.

Police say 19-year-old Aldo Saucedo accidentally shot his girlfriend, 18-year-old Natalie Tavares, after getting into a fight outside the Tiger Cabaret off I-30 near Buckner blvd. Another woman was also shot and injured.

Police say the fight began in the club, but spilled outside where Saucedo went to his vehicle, got a gun and fired at the other man.

Police arrested Saucedo outside the club. He is charged with murder for his girlfriend's death and aggravated assault for injuring the other woman.

Read more from FOX 4 News.