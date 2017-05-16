Arrest after human remains found at Lake Mead encased in concrete

A man has been arrested in connection with a body found encased in concrete near Lake Mead.

Edward Bedrusian, 54 was booked in the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada on one count of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon Saturday, according to court documents.

The remains of the deceased were spotted May 2. Workers near near Aztec Wash “observed a foul smell and discovered a partially exposed tarp and reported it,” Lake Mead spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

The Clark County Coroner’s office is helping to identify the remains. At first, park rangers didn't believe they were human, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

OREGON MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY BEHEADED HIS MOTHER SHOWED NO SIGNS OF ISSUES, FATHER SAYS

A search had been launched for anyone connected to this crime. Police arrested Bedrusian two weeks later.

Other details of the arrest weren’t immediately available.

Andrew Craft is a Fox News multimedia reporter based in Las Vegas, Nevada . Follow him on twitter: @AndrewCraft