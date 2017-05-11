Oklahoma police release video of bumbling thieves trying to steal runaway truck

The Oklahoma City Police Department shared an "extremely funny" video Wednesday of two thieves trying to stop a truck that they were stealing from rolling away.

"As police officers, we see all sides of life. We have a front row seat to the terribly sad and the extremely funny. That being said, this video falls into the category of the extremely funny,” said the Oklahoma City Police Department said in a May 10 Facebook post.

The video from the car lot of Reynolds Ford in Oklahoma City, showed the two men walking to a white pickup truck on March 27, according to KFOR.com.

The duo managed to unlock the transmission, causing the truck to roll back out of the parking space, said the Oklahoma City Police Department.

HALF-NAKED OHIO DRIVER CRASHES CAR INTO STORE TO GET BEER, POLICE SAY

One of the men pulled on the door handle in an attempt to stop the truck while the other shot out the truck’s windows with a BB gun. The truck eventually stopped on its own.

COPS: HOME DEPOT THEFT SUSPECT FLED ON HOOD OF GETAWAY CAR

The truck was later stolen off the lot, but was recovered. Police said the suspects are on the loose and urged anyone to contact them if they can identify the alleged thieves.