Louisiana police shooting: State trooper, 2 other cops hurt; suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody after three Louisiana police officers were shot Thursday during a standoff following a car chase.

A spokesperson with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office told WAFB-TV a Louisiana State Police trooper, a Marksville police officer, and a Simmesport police officer, were hurt in the shooting.

All three suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals, officials said.

The incident took place in Moreauville, located about 80 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.

Sheriff Douglas Anderson told WBRZ-TV the standoff happened after a car chase earlier Thursday afternoon that started near the town of Hessmer.

The trooper and local officer approached the window of a home, to negotiate with a man barricaded inside, when he aimed a shotgun at the officers and pulled the trigger, according to Anderson.

The suspect has been identified to WAFB-TV as Brandon Arthur Carpenter.

