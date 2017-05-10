San Bernardino school shooting: New video shows gunman before rampage

Officials released disturbing new video on Wednesday from the southern California school where a gunman killed his estranged wife and a student last month before killing himself.

In security camera video obtained by FOX 11 Los Angeles from the North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Cedric Anderson can be seen on April 10 walking right up to the front door of the school.

When Anderson realized the door was locked, he then went to the school's front office to sign in.

He is then seen casually signing in at the front office and talking to the staff before walking into the school.

Anderson then shot and killed his estranged wife, Karen Elaine Smith. An 8-year-old student standing near Smith, Jonathan Martinez, was also killed in the gunfire.

Another student was also wounded in the shooting and is still recovering, according to FOX 11.

