Two wounded in shooting near luxury hotel in Miami Beach

Police are investigating after, they said, two people were shot near a high-end hotel, in the Mid-Beach area of Miami Beach, Sunday night.

Miami Beach Police responded to the area of 44th Street and Collins Avenue, near the Fontainebleau Hotel.

Paramedics rushed the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

UPDATE: Two victims sustained gunshot wounds and transported to JMH Trauma. https://t.co/cnEmBNwS2s — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 8, 2017

Authorities have shut down Collins Avenue and Indian Creek Drive for several blocks. Police have roped off several buildings in the area, preventing several hotel guests and apartment residents from returning to their units.

Officials have not specified the circumstances behind the shooting. They have not confirmed they are searching for suspects, but a 7News crews saw a police helicopter flying near the scene of the shooting.

