Police reportedly describe horrific scene where Boston doctors were found dead

Authorities who found two Massachusetts doctors dead in their apartment said the pair was bound at the hands with their throats slit and there was blood smeared on the wall with a message of revenge written, the Boston Globe reported.

Richard Field, 49, and Lina Bolanos, 38, were found dead on the 11th floor of the Macallan Building in their Boston residence Friday police said. The Boston Globe reported that Field had sent a text message to a friend in his final moments asking for help. But when police arrived, it was too late.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said when police arrived on the scene they were met with gunfire from Bampumin Teixeira. Police fired back at Teixeira, striking him but not killing him. The paper reported that Teixeira was taken to Tufts Medial Center for treatment. No police officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire

“It’s very troubling,” Evans said Saturday. “These are two well-respected people killed in their penthouse apartment.”

Field was a doctor at North Shore Pain management and served as an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at several other places, while Bolanos was pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. The pair was engaged to be married, Fox 25 Boston reported.

Police were still trying to determine the motive behind the murders, but they believe Teixeira, 30, and the doctors knew each other. Teixeira’s ex-girlfriend told the Globe that he had sent her a mysterious text message and called her on April 22.

She said Teixeira told her that she would never see him again and that he did not plan to live long. He also told her he would never hurt anyone.

Teixeira was born in Guinea-Bissau and raised in Cape Verde, the Boston Globe reported. He moved to the Boston area when he was in his 20s, but started to live in shelters after having a falling out with his aunt.

He pleaded guilty to two bank robberies – one in 2014 and the other in 2016. In both instances, he passed the bank teller a note saying he had a weapon but never brandished one.

Teixeira is expected to be arraigned Monday on a list of charges.

