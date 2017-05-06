Officer shot in the face, shooter found dead after standoff in motel room

A man who police say barricaded himself inside a motel room after shooting a Massachussetts officer in the face has been found dead.

Officials said the shooter, who has not been identified, was found early Saturday morning after an hours-long standoff at a Motel 6 in Braintree, Fox 25 Boston reported.

Braintree police said officers were at the motel late Friday night to check a person’s warrant status when the person opened fire, hitting one officer.

Braintree Police Chief Paul Shastany said at a press conference early Saturday that the officer underwent surgery at a Boston hospital and is expected to survive.

Fox 25 reported that the injured officer was able to speak while being transported to a Boston hospital for surgery.

Witnesses say they heard at least three gunshots, possibly up to seven or eight.

Many rooms at the motel have been evacuated. A nearby train station has been closed.

Braintree Mayor Joseph Sullivan told Patch that the Motel 6 has been known for past issues. He called the situation “frustrating.”

"We need to do a better job. There has been some history at the site and working with them I think we've taken some steps to upgrade the facility, but this is obviously a step back and we need to do something that is going to be more significant and hopefully more positive moving forward," Sullivan said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.