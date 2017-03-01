Ex-Colts player, owner boost reward in search for girls' killer

The reward for information in the murders of two Indiana teenagers now stands at $200,000.

Retired Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee tweeted out a video Wednesday morning to appeal for more tips and clues in the case. He said he and Colts owner Jim Irsay had donated money to bring the total reward to $200,000.

IN State Police Superintendent told me "We need the pic/audio file 2 be seen, some1 knows something".. So..Internet, $200,000 reward #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/vsTOP4WLQM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 1, 2017

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter appears in the video with McAfee, which includes a picture of the prime suspect along with an audio recording of a voice saying, “Down the hill.” Both pieces of evidence were recovered from the cell phone of 14-year-old Liberty German.

INDIANA AUTHORITIES SAY TIPS IN TEEN MURDER PROBE NEAR 10,000

Expand / Contract This Feb. 13, 2017, photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind. Indiana authorities say the man is the suspect in the killings of two teenage girls, Liberty German and Abigail Williams. He was photographed on the trail system around the time German, age 14, and Williams, age 13, were dropped off Monday Feb. 13, 2017, to go hiking. The photo is from victim Abby German's cell phone that was recovered at the scene of the crime. (Indiana State Police via AP)

Liberty and her friend, 13-year-old Abigail Williams, were reported missing on Monday, Feb. 13, after going for a hike near the Monon High Bridge. Their bodies were found a day later, and police said a homicide investigation was underway.

Police have received thousands of tips in the case. In the video, Carter said 25 different police agencies are involved in the investigation.

“They were brutally murdered two weeks ago,” Carter said in the video. “We need your help.”

FBI SEARCHES HOME REGARDING MURDER OF INDIANA TEENS, BUT NOTHING FOUND

“Now we are calling on you,” McAfee said. “This could be a nationwide search. We’re at $103,000 for the cash reward for any tip or finding (leading to) an arrest. Jim Irsay and I going to make up that $97,000 to make this a $200,000 reward.”

McAfee urged anyone with information to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786. Tips can also be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.

