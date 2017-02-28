Federal offices in St. Thomas firebombed; suspect in custody

A man is in custody in connection with a rash of fires overnight on the island of St. Thomas targeting several federal offices. One of them was a U.S. Navy recruitment office, the FBI said in a statement.

The attack occurred at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the offices located in the Nisky Shopping Center.

THE US VIRGIN ISLANDS WILL PAY YOU TO VISIT IN 2017

Files, equipment furnishings at the recruiting office were completely destroyed, an official source said, but nobody was injured,

According to the FBI, the suspect is said to have also targeted the Coast Guard offices on the waterfront next door to the Senate Building and the Ron de Lugo Federal Building. However, the Virgin Islands Consortium reported that none of those buildings showed signs of damage.

FRIENDLIEST CARIBBEAN ISLANDS

“A major effort was launched immediately to investigate the series of suspected acts of arson at federal properties,” the FBI said.

Officials have offered no details about the person being detained, or how he may have been linked to the fires.