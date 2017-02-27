2 rescued after plane crashes into Colorado reservoir

Two people were extricated after a plane crashed into a reservoir in Larimer County on Monday morning, the Berthoud Fire Department said.

The plane crashed into Culver Reservoir southwest of Berthoud and north of Longmont about 7:40 a.m. The plane was submerged for nearly an hour before the two on board were freed.

Small plane crashes into Culver Reservoir in Larimer County https://t.co/j2BD8AxLus pic.twitter.com/Vlx7wmC6Az — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) February 27, 2017

The two were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The tail of the plane, a Cessna 172, was seen sticking out of the water near the shore and several emergency personnel were at the crash site.

It’s not known where the plane took off from or where it was heading.

Click for more from Fox 31 Denver.