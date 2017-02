Two police officer in Washington, D.C., were wounded Thursday night in a shooting that resulted in a suspect's death.

Few details about the shooting were immediately known. The incident occured at around 10:40 p.m. Sources told Fox 5 DC that the officers appeared to be making an arrest prior to the shooting.

In a seperate shooting, four were wounded in the southeastern part of the city. No arrests were made in that incident.

