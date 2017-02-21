Search underway at Houston hospital after reports of shots fired

A hospital in Houston was locked down Tuesday after getting reports of shots fired inside as police conduct searches of the building for a possible gunman, officials said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told reporters all six floors of the Ben Taub Hospital, including the basement, have been searched at least once, but a SWAT team is going through a complete secondary search.

"We have not found any evidence of a shooting yet or any evidence of a shooter," Acevedo said.

Officers in the process of searching the hospital; no reports of injuries at this time #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

The police chief said authorities received "multiple reports" of a white male of an unknown age described as the suspect around 1:58 p.m. local time. Authorities are checking security cameras, in addition to conducting the secondary search.

At Ben Taub report of active shooter. No victims located. Active search continues. All patients and employees safe at this point. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 21, 2017

Acevedo praised the response time of the police department to the scene.

"It's clear when you have active shooters, they wreak a lot of havoc and injure a lot of folks," he told reporters.

Television images from helicopters showed dozens of employees leaving the hospital, some of them attending to patients who appeared to have been evacuated on gurneys or in wheelchairs.

Ben Taub Hospital is one of the hospitals that's part of the Houston's Texas Medical Center. Ben Taub is one of the major trauma centers in Houston.

Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office dealt with a previous shooting inside Ben Taub Hospital on the fifth floor on Oct. 5, 2016, when a deputy was forced to shoot a suspect, according to Fox 26.

The suspect in the previous shooting was in HCSO custody for a probation revocation hearing, and was brought to the hospital after complaining about seizures.

Read more at FOX26Houston.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.