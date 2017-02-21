Out-of-service trains collide head-on near Philadelphia

Two commuter trains crashed head-on at a rail yard Tuesday in Upper Darby, Pa., and one of them tipped onto a third car, according to police.

Septa train crash update.4hurt,now say two passengers 2 with head injuries 2 w/ leg injuries. 6 of 18 Septa rail cars derailed @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/tPJvjPsELJ — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 21, 2017

The rail yard was being shut down, which was expected to cause major traffic jams, and authorities were asking people to avoid the area.

SKYFOX was over the scene where the crash happened just before 8:30am. There were no passengers on either of the Market-Frankford Line trains.

Upper Darby Police Supt. Michael Chitwood told FOX 29 News two trains on the same track crashed head on, but there were no passengers on either train.

It happened in the circle of the rail yard, so neither train was traveling fast.

Then, one of those trains tipped over onto a third car that was parked and not moving.

There are at least three trains off the tracks and a few minor injuries. The people hurt are believed to be SEPTA workers, but Chitwood said none of the injuries were serious.

