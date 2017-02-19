Brawling teammates, parents mar NY girls high school basketball game

Players on a high school girls basketball team in New York threw punches at each other during a post-game melee Saturday that involved some of their parents.

Lohud.com reports that the altercation took place at Tappan Zee High School in Orangeburg and no one was seriously injured.

VIDEO: Peekskill players brawl with each other following loss to Tappan Zee (viewer discretion advised). @NYSSWA @NYSPHSAA @lohud pic.twitter.com/QJ0iQzkpZa — Mike Zacchio (@Zacchio_LoHud) February 18, 2017

The news website reported that a Peekskill High Lady Red Devil punched a teammate in the face and a female parent went to the hospital.

A Lohud.com reporter covering the Class A playoff game posted a 25-second video of the brawl on Twitter.

Peekskill schools superintendent David Fine said Sunday that he had ordered an investigation.

“It is disappointing that our girls’ successful season will be overshadowed by this incident,” Fine said in a statement posted on Twitter.

My goodness – about three fist fights have broken out. Peekskill players were swinging at each other. Parents going after players. — Mike Zacchio (@Zacchio_LoHud) February 18, 2017

The Lady Red Devils lost by 24 points. The fighting began immediately following the postgame handshakes at center court, Lohud.com reported.

The police were called as soon as the first punch was thrown, Tappan Zee’s interim athletic director Chris Rastelli told the news website.

“Players going after players, that’s what it was, and parents got involved,” he said. “To protect their kids, parents got involved.”