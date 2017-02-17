Morning brief: Trump not in the dark and more to know today

CIA DIRECTOR: TRUMP GIVEN FULL INTELLIGENCE DURING BRIEFINGS

Mike Pompeo, the Trump-appointed CIA director, denied reports that intelligence officials are withholding information from Trump out of fear it would be compromised. Pompeo said, “The CIA does not, has not, and will never hide intelligence from the president, period.”

President Trump used a hastily called press conference Thursday to blast the media’s coverage of his administration in his strongest terms yet. (WATCH HERE: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3) He claimed the press is “out of control,” reports on his team’s ties to Russia are “fake,” and news outlets are attacking him because they oppose his agenda. Here’s what the buzz was last night:

KREMLIN HAD ENOUGH OF TRUMP COVERAGE?

The Kremlin on Thursday ordered its state media to tone down its rosy coverage of President Trump. Moscow was apparently unhappy with the treatment of Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Trump’s recent tweets on Crimea.

Crimea was TAKEN by Russia during the Obama Administration. Was Obama too soft on Russia? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

SURGE PRICING

David Plouffe, the ex-campaign manager for former President Obama, was fined $90,000 on Thursday for illegally lobbying Chicago’s mayor on behalf of Uber. Plouffe was trying to help the ride-hailing service with regulations for picking up travelers at Chicago airports.

CALL FOR FREE TUITION FOR BLACK STUDENTS

The student government at the University of Wisconsin-Madison said black students should be given free tuition and housing because blacks used to be legally barred from education during slavery and school continues to be out of reach for many today. Black students make up 2 percent of the enrollment.

