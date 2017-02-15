Bodies found in Indiana are missing teen girls, police say

Indiana authorities confirmed Wednesday that the two bodies found near a creek are teenagers who disappeared earlier in the week, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

The bodies of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found Tuesday along the edge of Deer Creek in Delphi, about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where they were dropped off to go hiking. The teens were reported missing Monday after they failed to meet family members to be picked up.

WOMAN CHAINED IN METAL BOX SAYS CAPTOR BRAGGED ABOUT DOZENS OF VICTIMS

Police said there are no suspects yet and that they will not release the girls’ cause of deaths, citing the ongoing investigation.

Sgt. Kim Riley said parents should keep a close eye on their children. “I think people need to be cautious and careful,” Riley said. “Parents should make sure they know where their children are and what their children are doing, and if nothing else, know what’s going on in their lives. That’s the most important thing I can say at this point in time.”

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said the deaths are very upsetting for residents of Delphi, a community of about 3,000 residents. He and Riley urged the public to provide any tips they might have to help authorities in the investigation.

"It is disturbing. We're going to get to the bottom of this. We're confident of that. ... And bring justice," Leazenby said during a news conference.

READ MORE FROM FOX 59

The Associated Press contributed to this report.