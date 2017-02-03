Planned protests break out at NYU over conservative speaker's appearance

Multiple protesters were reportedly arrested Thursday night after an outcry over conservative speaker and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes appearance at an NYU seminar.

According to CBS New York, police didn’t release any information on how many people were arrested or what charges they would face.

The raucous crowd appeared outside the Kimmel, Rosenthal Pavilion over McInnes’ speech at a seminar for college Republicans.

Tweets from NYU’s independent news source showed lines of cops outside the building. One tweeter at the scene of the protests said each police officer was carrying between 8 and 10 zip ties, according to the New York Post.

Live video from inside the event showed McInnes speaking to the crowd and shouting at protesters who managed to sneak into the seminar. A frustrated McInnes cut the speech early after having a few choice words with some protesters who yelled things like “Shame!” and “Who’s campus, our campus!” at him.

Arrests happening outside of Kimmel. pic.twitter.com/57vSCYp86l — NYU Local (@NYULocal) February 3, 2017

Gizmodo reported that McInnes barely made it into the NYU building. He was met with several protesters rushing him and unruly chants. The Post reported that some set “Make America Great Again” hats on fire.

The protests were apparently coordinated through Facebook under the name “Disrupt Gavin McInnes at NYU.”

“Come to Kimmel, Rosenthal Pavilion to let NYU know that we will not stand for bigotry, racism, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny on our campus,” the event page reads. “Gavin McInnes has a long track record of using incendiary language to attract media attention and frenzy…Most recently, in December 2016, Gavin McInnes launched an informal group called the Proud Boys, an “anti racial guilt,” anti-feminist organization. When NYC Antifa began to share information about members of the group with their employers (in many cases leading to job loss), McInnes urged the Proud Boys to attend an Antifa concert and ‘wreck the s–t’ of the ‘f–gots.'”

The College Republicans group said in a statement they were disappointed in the protests, calling it a “shame” that the protesters couldn’t “be respectful of McInnes.”

The McInnes protest comes a day after UC Berkeley erupted over Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos’ planned speech. Rioters were seen lighting fires, pepper-spraying a Trump supporter and vandalizing buildings.

