Teen that vigilantes 'rescued' from drug den dies of overdose

The teenage girl who was the target of an attempted “rescue” from a Brooklyn drug den last year — by a trio of vigilantes in a jacked-up pickup truck that was armed to the teeth — died this week from an overdose, according to a report.

Jenea Patterson, 18, was found dead Wednesday after using drugs with several friends in her rural hometown of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, according to The Citizens’ Voice.

Her dad, James Patterson, told the local newspaper that she had been struggling with addiction for quite some time, and that he had been trying to get her to seek treatment.

“What I want to discuss is there is too much dope in the Valley,” Patterson added. “If we don’t do anything, more are going to die.”“This was a baby. She was 18. But she’s a baby,” he said, explaining that drugs were a big problem in their area.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office told the Citizens’ Voice that they were investigating Jenea’s death, and hadn’t yet determined the cause pending an investigation.

John Cramsey, of nearby Zionsville, Pa., was arrested last June on the New Jersey side of the Holland Tunnel — along with pals Dean Smith, 53, and Kimberly Arendt, 29 — as they attempted to bring Jenea back from a drug den in Brooklyn.

