U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

Trials

Suspect in officer's killing curses judge, again

Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)  (The Associated Press)

ORLANDO, Fla. –  A suspect charged with murder in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer cursed at a judge during a brief first appearance for a misdemeanor charge.

Markeith Loyd uttered the expletive after the judge set a bond of $500 for the charge of resisting arrest without violence during a Wednesday morning hearing.

The 41-year-old Loyd won't be bonding out since another Florida judge set no bond for two first-degree murder counts.

ACCUSED COP-KILLER CURSES OUT JUDGE, SAYS HE'LL REPRESENT HIMSELF

During two court appearances last week for those charges, Loyd also cursed and interrupted the judge.

Loyd, said "I'm here for what?" after the judge read the charge and set the bond during Wednesday's hearing, which lasted about a minute.

The misdemeanor charge stems from Loyd's Jan. 17 arrest after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.