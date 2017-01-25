Manhunt underway after gunman kills 2 men at Staten Island loan business

Authorities in New York were searching for a masked gunman Tuesday night after two men were found dead at a loan business.

An NYPD spokesman said the shooting took place at Universal Merchant Funding on Staten Island at around 6:15 p.m. Officers found two men at the location. The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified one of the victims as Michael Genovese, 57, of Edgewater, N.J. The other victim was not identified. Sources told the New York Daily News both men were shot in the head.

According to the Staten Island Advance, police were scouring nearby neighborhoods for a suspect. He was said to have escaped in a grey sedan, but police haven’t released a description of him.

Devon Rocco told the Advance that no money was kept at the business. Other residents described the neighborhood as quiet and some didn’t hear any gunshots.

"It's scary," Tommy Casey said. "That something like this can happen here is unbelievable."

An anti-gun violence group offered a $2,500 reward for anyone who provides information on the suspect.