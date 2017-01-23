Armed robbers use stolen phone to brag on Snapchat, victim claims

A Tacoma, Wash., man said two thieves used his Snapchat account to brag about robbing him at gunpoint for his cell phone and backpack Friday night.

The man, known as “Mark,” said he watched the robbers post to his social media accounts, and tracked their searches on his Google account in real time after they stole his phone.

“I was scared I was going to lose my life,” said Mark.

The thought, “He’s actually going to kill me,” is all that he said ran through his mind.

Mark isn’t showing his face or using his real name because he said he’s afraid the two men that robbed him on Friday night in Tacoma may come back for retaliation.

“I am thinking it was a gang initiation,” he said.

Mark said the crime took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Mark told police an older 90s model silver Saturn slowly drove past him and a friend and then stopped. He said the passenger of the vehicle jumped out of the car with a gun.

“He told me, 'this is 5-6 Mafia, I am not playing,'” Mark said. “He shot the gun up in the air towards my head and took my backpack and my phone.”

