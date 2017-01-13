A home invader killed a woman with her own samurai sword during a bizarre midday attack in Southern California, authorities said.

A 40-year-old woman and a male pal, 42, were at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Temple City when the 44-year-old assailant broke in through an unlocked front door at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

The violent lunatic attacked the woman with a wrench he brought with him, and then grabbed a decorative samurai sword hanging on a wall to finish her off, authorities said.

The victim’s male friend was also injured in the attack but is expected to survive. The woman’s 10-year-old son was also in the house but wasn’t hurt.

About two hours later, the suspect surrendered to deputies, officials said.

