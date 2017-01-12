These Easter eggs contain a noisy treat.

Bomb squads in Pennsylvania have outfitted more than 60 eggs with beepers that sound like smoke alarms to help visually impaired children find them.

Bomb Units from all over NEPA are coming together today in Monroe Co. to make beeping Easter Eggs for the visually impaired. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/zZp4O4202v — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 11, 2017

"We want to give them the opportunity to do something that all kids are able to do,” Sara Peperno of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association for the Blind told WNEP. “So in this case, an Easter egg hunt would be something they might have participated in, in the past, but really couldn't do it independently."

The eggs will be used during a hunt scheduled for the first week of April in Luzerne County.

"We all got into public service to help people and this is just one way we can lend a hand and help kids so they can have a great day," Bethlehem bomb squad member Lucas Fuller told WNEP.

Each egg has on/off switches on the outside, batteries and wires. The assembly part has helped the bomb squad units practice their skills, the station added.

