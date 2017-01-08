An Oklahoma woman who drove into a crowd of spectators at Oklahoma State University's 2015 homecoming parade, killing four people and injuring dozens of others, is set to stand trial on murder charges.

Adacia Chambers is charged with 42 counts of assault and battery and four counts of second-degree murder, which carries a maximum life sentence.

Prosecutors say she sped up before slamming into the parade-goers.

The 26-year-old Chambers' attorneys say she has a mental illness and was having a psychotic episode at the time.

The trial begins Tuesday in Stillwater.