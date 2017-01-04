Officials investigating a sinkhole in Macomb County are examining whether a hole drilled into a sewer line caused the pipe to collapse.

County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Wednesday the hole was made during an inspection after a sewer collapse in 1978.

The current sinkhole was discovered Dec. 24 in the Detroit suburb of Fraser by homeowners who awoke to find their house sinking.

That home and two others in the area have since been condemned. Authorities have made nearly two dozen households vacate their structures.

County engineering consultant Jason Edberg says a series of two-inch holes were bored into an old line and that groundwater might have seeped into one of the holes, causing soil to erode and the pipe to collapse.