At least 103 people were injured -- three seriously -- when a commuter train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, damaging part of the station, FDNY rescuers told Fox News.

My #LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn. Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured. pic.twitter.com/oXHvy2yxDL — Aaron D. Neufeld (@Aaron_D_Neufeld) January 4, 2017

Most of the injuries were considered minor, FOX5 reported.

The Long Island Rail Road train derailed on Track 6 at the Atlantic Terminal around 8:30 a.m.

Pictures on social media showed a door at the station with smashed glass and fire and police rescue workers evacuating commuters from the train.

Well, this is one way to start the morning. My train crashed through Atlantic Terminal. Hope everyone else is ok @LIRR pic.twitter.com/q7IV6mJTEm — Ry Karl (@ItsRyanKarl) January 4, 2017

Passengers told TV news crews on the scene that there was a loud bang and a jolt that sent some people flying. The first car of the train left the track, but no others were affected, FOX5 reported.

Some people were carried away on stretchers. Others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads.

Reports from the scene said some people were bleeding from cuts.

The National Transportation Safety Board was sending a "go-team" to New York to investigate alongside the Federal Railroad Administration.

