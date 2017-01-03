Search crews have recovered the bodies of a missing 5-year-old boy and his father from Lake Tawakoni, which is about 45 miles east of Dallas.

Texas Game Warden Gary Miller said the pair went duck hunting on the lake around 5:45 a.m. Monday. When they didn’t return home in the evening, family members reported them missing.

Search crews found their equipment and a hunting dog in the Caddo Arm of the lake around 11 p.m. The boy’s body was found on the surface area of the water a short time later.

Crews returned to the lake Tuesday morning to continue searching for the 25-year-old father. His body was pulled from the water around 10:30 a.m.

Game wardens said the pair died in a boat-related accident.

