The Latest on reports that mass murderer Charles Manson has been hospitalized (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says mass murderer Charles Manson is alive Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Terry Thornton would not comment on several news reports that the 82-year-old Manson was taken form Corcoran State Prison to a hospital in Bakersfield.

Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others. The cult leader attracted disaffected young people who lived in in a commune, followed his orders and were ultimately turned into killers.

Both TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Manson has been hospitalized.