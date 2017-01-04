At least 37 people were injured when a commuter train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, FOX5 reported.

About 34 of the injuries were considered minor.

My #LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn. Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured. pic.twitter.com/oXHvy2yxDL — Aaron D. Neufeld (@Aaron_D_Neufeld) January 4, 2017

The Long Island Rail Road train derailed on Track 6 at the Atlantic Terminal around 8:30 a.m.

Pictures on social media showed a door at the station with smashed glass and fire and police rescue workers evacuating commuters from the train.

Passengers told TV news crews on the scene that there was a loud bang and a jolt that sent some people flying.

Some people were carried away on stretchers. Others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads.

Reports from the scene said some people were bleeding from cuts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.