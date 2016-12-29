A powerful nor'easter is poised to move into northern New England.

A winter storm warning has been posted for much of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Pohl says accumulations of a foot or more are expected inland but that a changeover to rain will reduce snowfall totals near the coast.

The storm is expected to arrive in the Connecticut Valley late Thursday morning and in western Maine and New Hampshire by Thursday afternoon. It should wrap up Friday.

In New Hampshire, Gov. Maggie Hassan's office says the state's Emergency Operations Center will open at 1 p.m., with state officials closely monitoring the storm. The Department of Transportation says people should limit road travel after 6 p.m., when snow is expected to be heavy. Utility companies have crews on standby in preparation for power outages.

Pete Rogers, of Maine Emergency Management Agency, said it's important for residents to be prepared for heavy snow and strong winds.

The storm will pack a wallop. Pohl says the barometric pressure associated with the storm is projected to be the lowest since the Valentine's Day storm in 2014.

On New Hampshire's Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, officials say there is "considerable danger" of an avalanche due to the storm.